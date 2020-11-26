Global News at 10 Regina November 26 2020 6:53pm 01:38 SHA adds new staffing measures to combat rising COVID-19 hospitalizations The Saskatchewan Health Authority has announced a number of staffing changes to help fight rising COVID-19 hospitalizations. SHA adds new staffing measures to combat rising COVID-19 hospitalizations <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7487294/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7487294/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?