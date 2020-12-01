Menu

Traffic

Car drives off upper BC Ferries deck, crashes 30 feet onto terminal below

By Amy Judd Global News
The car drove off the BC Ferries upper deck and crashed onto the tarmac below.
The car drove off the BC Ferries upper deck and crashed onto the tarmac below. @chrissybabe1973

A driver is in hospital after a car appeared to drive off an upper deck of a BC Ferries deck and crashed onto the terminal tarmac below.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said the Coastal Renaissance arrived at Tsawwassen from Duke Point at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The last vehicle to be unloaded off the upper deck ended up driving off the ship, accelerating rapidly and smashing through a concrete wall, Marshall said.

It fell about 30 feet, landing on its roof, Marshall added.

Read more: RCMP to help make sure B.C. Ferries passengers don’t stay in vehicles on enclosed decks

The driver was conscious and was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away via ground ambulance, she confirmed. No one else was injured.

The Coastal Renaissance is running about an hour behind schedule and was moved over to another berth at the terminal to resume operation, Marshall said.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

