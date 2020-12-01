Menu

Comments

Economy

Supremex closing Edmonton facility, slashing 39 jobs in bid to reduce costs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2020 5:17 pm
A file photo of the logo for Supremex.
A file photo of the logo for Supremex. CREDIT: https://www.supremex.com/

Supremex Inc. says it is closing its Edmonton facility and cutting 39 jobs in a move to reduce costs.

The envelope maker says the cuts represent about five per cent of its total workforce.

The move is expected to result in annual cost savings of about $2.4 million, before taxes.

READ MORE: Aurora Cannabis lays off 30 staff, ‘indefinitely’ pauses operations at Alberta facility

The company says the savings will begin to materialize in the current quarter and throughout the first three quarters of 2021 as operations wind down in Edmonton.

Supremex says it will take a one-time charge of about $2.5 million, before taxes, on its fourth-quarter results.

The company operates 13 facilities across six provinces and three facilities in the United States employing a total of about 850 people.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about layoffs in Edmonton in 2020.

Click to play video 'Finance minister comments on Alberta layoffs' Finance minister comments on Alberta layoffs
© 2020 The Canadian Press
