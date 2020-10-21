Alberta economy October 21 2020 4:59pm 03:32 Finance minister comments on Alberta layoffs Finance Minister Travis Toews says the nearly 1,000 positions being eliminated are the result of Alberta departments following through on plans in the last two budgets to make government more efficient. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7411619/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7411619/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?