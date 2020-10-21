Menu

Alberta economy
October 21 2020 4:59pm
03:32

Finance minister comments on Alberta layoffs

Finance Minister Travis Toews says the nearly 1,000 positions being eliminated are the result of Alberta departments following through on plans in the last two budgets to make government more efficient.

