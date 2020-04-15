Economy April 15 2020 3:15pm 01:11 More layoffs coming within City of Edmonton: Mayor Don Iveson Mayor Don Iveson explained why more temporary layoffs may happen in the coming weeks as the City of Edmonton deals with a big revenue shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6822892/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6822892/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?