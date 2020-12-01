Rain can’t dampen kickoff of Kingston’s Community Climate Action Fund

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kingston is inviting residents to mark Giving Tuesday by supporting its Community Climate Action Fund.

The fund was developed to support local charities and not-for-profit organizations in their initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

On a morning more suited for ducks, those involved in the new program gathered for the kickoff Tuesday — socially distanced, of course.

City councillor Jim Neill says it’s nice to make things official.

“The kickoff was planned for Earth Day last spring, but COVID kind of overtook Earth Day, unfortunately. Now it’s on Giving Day, which is good,” Neill said.

2:23 How Canada’s net-zero emissions plan compares globally How Canada’s net-zero emissions plan compares globally – Nov 19, 2020

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson led the launch.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re never done anything like this before, where people can donate, they can give towards these goals, so you’re supporting our climate action goals as a community,” Paterson said. “You’re also supporting the amazing work that some of our non-profit agencies are doing.”

In the running to get some of that funding is Martha’s Table. The food provider is looking to get an electric delivery vehicle, which will help improve its carbon footprint.

Ronda Candy, Martha’s executive director, says many people will benefit, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The need for meals delivered door to door has always been there, but the pandemic and this time during the winter, especially, has brought it to the forefront,” Candy said. “It’s a priority — it needs to happen. People are in need of the meals at no charge.”

4:28 Tips to reducing emissions at home Tips to reducing emissions at home – Nov 19, 2020

Habitat for Humanity is also in the running for funding. Donations are being accepted at all branches of the Kingston Community Credit Union, which will match donations up to $5,000.

Advertisement