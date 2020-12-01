Coronavirus: Revelstoke community cluster now at 46 cases

Send this page to someone via email

As predicted by Interior Health officials last week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke has risen.

On Tuesday, the regional health authority announced the community cluster is now at 46 cases.

That’s up from 22 cases when the coronavirus cluster was first disclosed last Thursday. By Friday, another seven cases had been identified, pushing the total to 29.

Stating that the average case age was in the low 30s, Interior Health said last Friday that “additional cases are not unexpected as the public health investigation continues.”

Now, according to Interior Health, of the 46 cases, 32 are currently active. The health agency said “many of the new cases are associated with previously confirmed cases.”

IH added that as contact tracing continues, its priority is to ensure that anyone exposed is self-isolating and all close contacts are identified and receive followup from public health.

Further, the health agency said an exposure event related to this cluster has been identified at Ecole de Glacier Elementary.

“Public health is following up with any close contacts,” said Interior Health. “All schools have safety plans in place and students who have not been contacted directly by public health can continue to go to school.

“This cluster illustrates that COVID-19 is in smaller rural communities as well as larger urban centres.”

Interior Health said it is continuing “to highlight the importance, especially at this time, of limiting your social activities and following COVID-19 protocols.”

“Socialization must be limited to your household bubble and you should not be attending gatherings at this time. People should be physical distancing and masking when unable to stay apart during essential activities.”

Along with staying in your own community, IH said people should not travel unless necessary, not get together in groups and to avoid carpooling.

Interior Health said increased testing in Revelstoke is available – via an appointment – for people with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Body aches (muscles and joints aching)

Diarrhea

Headache

Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Booking a test:

Online: You can book an appointment online through the COVID-19 Test Booking Form.

By phone: Call the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747 for assistance with booking your test.

Testing is not recommended for individuals who do not have symptoms.