Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney steps down after playoff loss

TORONTO — Greg Vanney has stepped down from his roles as head coach and technical director of Toronto FC.

The club made the announcement on Tuesday, in the aftermath of last week’s playoff loss against Nashville.

Toronto says the search for Vanney’s replacement will begin immediately.

Named head coach in August 2014, Vanney guided TFC to the MLS Cup in 2017 along with two other appearances in the league final.

The 46-year-old Vanney was the longest tenured coach in TFC history, holding every coaching record, including games coached (250) and wins (112).

Vanney guided Toronto to the MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield and Canadian Championship in 2017, becoming the first MLS club to win a domestic treble. He was named MLS and CONCACAF coach of the year that season.

Toronto qualified for the playoffs under Vanney five of the past six seasons and captured three Canadian championships since 2016.

“I want to thank Mr. (Larry) Tanenbaum (the chairman of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment), the board of directors and MLSE for their unwavering support for the past seven years. I recognize that I have been extremely fortunate to work for one of the best ownership groups in all of sports. I also want to thank Bill (Manning, Toronto FC president) and Ali (Curtis, TFC general manager) for their support and leadership and most importantly the relationships we’ve developed over the years,” Vanney said in a statement.

“Thank you to all of the TFC staff and players for the incredible experiences we’ve shared together during this journey. I’m forever grateful to each of you. Lastly, to the TFC fans. You’re truly amazing and the memories and emotions from our biggest nights together will be cherished.”

Manning praised Vanney in a statement.

“I wish Greg nothing but the best in the future,” Manning said. “Back in 2014 he took over the head coach duties for a team that had never made the playoffs and turned them into an MLS champion. More than that, he is of high character and a great family man. I thank him for time well served for our club, his legacy here in Toronto is secure.”