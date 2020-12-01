Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney steps down after playoff loss

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2020 10:23 am
Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney, left, calls out to his team during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match against Nashville SC, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn.
Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney, left, calls out to his team during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match against Nashville SC, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. AP Photo/Jessica Hill

TORONTO — Greg Vanney has stepped down from his roles as head coach and technical director of Toronto FC.

The club made the announcement on Tuesday, in the aftermath of last week’s playoff loss against Nashville.

Toronto says the search for Vanney’s replacement will begin immediately.

Named head coach in August 2014, Vanney guided TFC to the MLS Cup in 2017 along with two other appearances in the league final.

Read more: Fred VanVleet signs 4-year, US$85 million deal with Toronto Raptors

The 46-year-old Vanney was the longest tenured coach in TFC history, holding every coaching record, including games coached (250) and wins (112).

Vanney guided Toronto to the MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield and Canadian Championship in 2017, becoming the first MLS club to win a domestic treble. He was named MLS and CONCACAF coach of the year that season.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto qualified for the playoffs under Vanney five of the past six seasons and captured three Canadian championships since 2016.

Trending Stories

“I want to thank Mr. (Larry) Tanenbaum (the chairman of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment), the board of directors and MLSE for their unwavering support for the past seven years. I recognize that I have been extremely fortunate to work for one of the best ownership groups in all of sports. I also want to thank Bill (Manning, Toronto FC president) and Ali (Curtis, TFC general manager) for their support and leadership and most importantly the relationships we’ve developed over the years,” Vanney said in a statement.

Click to play video 'Toronto Raptors’ future with major changes to roster' Toronto Raptors’ future with major changes to roster
Toronto Raptors’ future with major changes to roster – Nov 23, 2020

“Thank you to all of the TFC staff and players for the incredible experiences we’ve shared together during this journey. I’m forever grateful to each of you. Lastly, to the TFC fans. You’re truly amazing and the memories and emotions from our biggest nights together will be cherished.”

Story continues below advertisement

Manning praised Vanney in a statement.

“I wish Greg nothing but the best in the future,” Manning said. “Back in 2014 he took over the head coach duties for a team that had never made the playoffs and turned them into an MLS champion. More than that, he is of high character and a great family man. I thank him for time well served for our club, his legacy here in Toronto is secure.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
SportsTorontoSoccerToronto FCGreg VanneyToronto FC CoachToronto FC Coach Steps Down
Flyers
More weekly flyers