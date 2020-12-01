Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus hospitalizations jump as Quebec adds 1,117 new cases, 28 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
A man walks by festive lights in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A man walks by festive lights in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,177 new infections linked to the novel coronavirus health crisis Tuesday, bringing the caseload to 143,548.

There are 28 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. This includes three Quebecers who died within the last 24 hours.

The death toll has reached 7,084 since the pandemic began in March.

Hospitalizations are on the rise again. There are 719 patients in hospitals across the province, an increase of 26 from the previous day. Of them, the number of patients in intensive care rose by four to 98.

Ste. Anne's Hospital dealing with COVID-19 outbreak, health authority confirms

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the number of hospitalizations “continues to rise significantly.”

“It is by bringing down the numbers of cases that we will be able to ease the pressure on our health system as well as our staff,” he wrote on Twitter.

When it comes to screening, the province reported giving 20,326 tests on Sunday and more than 3.9 million tests have been administered to date in Quebec.

Recoveries have topped 124,000 since the pandemic began.

Premier François Legault is expected to address the evolving second wave Tuesday afternoon alongside Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus news coronavirus update covid-19 news covid-19 canada Canada Coronavirus Coronavirus Cases Coronavirus In Canada Quebec coronavirus Quebec COVID-19
