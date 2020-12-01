Coronavirus hospitalizations jump as Quebec adds 1,117 new cases, 28 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,177 new infections linked to the novel coronavirus health crisis Tuesday, bringing the caseload to 143,548.

There are 28 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. This includes three Quebecers who died within the last 24 hours.

The death toll has reached 7,084 since the pandemic began in March.

Hospitalizations are on the rise again. There are 719 patients in hospitals across the province, an increase of 26 from the previous day. Of them, the number of patients in intensive care rose by four to 98.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the number of hospitalizations “continues to rise significantly.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It is by bringing down the numbers of cases that we will be able to ease the pressure on our health system as well as our staff,” he wrote on Twitter.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

When it comes to screening, the province reported giving 20,326 tests on Sunday and more than 3.9 million tests have been administered to date in Quebec.

Recoveries have topped 124,000 since the pandemic began.

Premier François Legault is expected to address the evolving second wave Tuesday afternoon alongside Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

4:57 Coronavirus: 11% of Canadians still going ahead with their holiday plans: Ipsos poll Coronavirus: 11% of Canadians still going ahead with their holiday plans: Ipsos poll