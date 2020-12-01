Demonstrators leave coffin in front of Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s home

Send this page to someone via email

Hours after the city of Hamilton served a trespass order and removed tents belonging to people supporting a defund the police campaign and the homeless, demonstrators left a coffin in front of the mayor’s home.

In a social media post, demonstrator Rowa Mohamed accused the city and police of conspiring to “violently” remove the encampment in front of city hall that had been downtown since Nov. 23.

“People’s hands were taken down and removed and thrown away in the garbage, their only belongings taken away and unhouse people, people with disabilities, pregnant folks, sick people,” said Mohamed in a Twitter post.

She went on to say the action was in response to Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s refusal to “come out” and meet with his constituents. The coffin was part of a vigil the groups held that they say was to commemorate those who have lost their lives in the cold and in the “hands of police.”

“Due to Fred’s inaction, Eisenberger had blood on his hands. He did not attend that vigil. And so we have brought the vigil here to him,” Mohamed said.

On Monday morning, city bylaw officers issued orders to demonstrators to remove tents, structures and equipment from the forecourt of city hall.

“If a person refuses to comply with the order and removal requirement, a trespass Notice will be issued to them,” the city said in its statement.

The city said it was also enforcing provincial COVID-19 orders under the Reopening Ontario Act, prohibiting outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people.

About 70 protestors gathered in front of City Hall and pitched about 18 tents and other structures, last Monday.

The demonstrators made several demands, including a 50 per cent reduction to the Hamilton Police Service budget, with money being reallocated toward housing and shelter to keep people from living on the street during the cold winter months.

On Friday, Mayor Eisenberger told Global News that he was “not a fan” of tent protests and said that they were simply illegal.

“Pitching up tents and doing an encampment on city hall, that certainly isn’t allowable under the bylaw and certainly isn’t desirable,” Eisenberger said.

