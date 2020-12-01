Schools closed in Waterloo Region, buses running in Guelph amid winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin Student Transportation Services say buses are running in Guelph on Tuesday and schools are open.

Parts of southern Ontario were hit with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow through the overnight, but students were still expected to show up to class for the day.

The Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board cancelled all buses and closed all schools.

Instead of a typical snow day, students switched to remote learning given that it has become all the rage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students will participate in distance learning,” the public board tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“Teachers in both in-person and distance learning programs will provide learning resources from home and be available to students during the regular school day hours.

The French Catholic High School in Cambridge, PRDG (Père René de Galinée), is also closed, according to principal Luc Renaud.

In Wellington County, buses are cancelled in Centre Wellington, Erin and Rockwood, along with the northern portion of the county as well.

Students in those areas are switching to remote learning as well.

All School taxis and buses cancelled in Zones 2, 3, and 4 today.

Zone 1 (Guelph) school vehicles are still running.

For more info, please go to https://t.co/lHkQdTPKfv — STWDSTS (@STWDSTS) December 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

All Extended Day Programs and the Education Centre are also closed. https://t.co/bJawSEoAV5 — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) December 1, 2020

Buses cancelled & schools closed today. Students will be provided with asynchronous student work by 10 am, as each classroom teacher has a Google Classroom or D2L site. Normal bell times will be followed to allow students to contact their teacher through the LMS or email. — WCDSBNewswire (@WCDSBNewswire) December 1, 2020

Advertisement