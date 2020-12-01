Menu

Advertisement
Education

Schools closed in Waterloo Region, buses running in Guelph amid winter storm

By Matt Carty Global News
Click to play video 'Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast' Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast
Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell has a detailed look at what weather you can expect across Canada this winter – Nov 19, 2020

Wellington-Dufferin Student Transportation Services say buses are running in Guelph on Tuesday and schools are open.

Parts of southern Ontario were hit with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow through the overnight, but students were still expected to show up to class for the day.

Read more: 3 days of snow expected for Waterloo Region, Guelph

The Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board cancelled all buses and closed all schools.

Instead of a typical snow day, students switched to remote learning given that it has become all the rage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students will participate in distance learning,” the public board tweeted on Tuesday morning.

“Teachers in both in-person and distance learning programs will provide learning resources from home and be available to students during the regular school day hours.

The French Catholic High School in Cambridge, PRDG (Père René de Galinée), is also closed, according to principal Luc Renaud.

Read more: Remote learning impacts school bus cancellations, snow days in Guelph

In Wellington County, buses are cancelled in Centre Wellington, Erin and Rockwood, along with the northern portion of the county as well.

Trending Stories

Students in those areas are switching to remote learning as well.

