Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 108 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Hamilton reported six new deaths tied to the coronavirus on Tuesday while recording daily highs for new and active COVID-19 cases.

The new deaths come from six long-term care homes (LTC), including a woman in her mid-80s and a man in his mid-90s from the Willowgrove LTC on Old Mohawk Road who died on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 respectively.

The facility is in the midst of an outbreak that began on Oct. 22 and has seen 87 total cases involving 57 residents and 28 staff cases.

The four other LTC deaths include a man in his 80s from Hamilton Continuing Care who died Nov. 28, a male in his late 70s from Baywoods who also died Nov. 28, a woman in her late 80s from Grace Villa who died on Nov. 29, and a man in his early 90s from St. Joseph’s Villa who died on Nov. 30.

The city now has had 92 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the city’s cases continued to rise on Tuesday with a pandemic high of 108 new cases, 13 more than the previous high of 95 recorded on Saturday.

The city’s active cases are at 565 with 591 new cases reported in the last 10 days.

Hamilton’s chief medical officer believes the significant rise in cases over the last seven days is likely attributed to people only practicing social distancing and masking some of the time and not regularly.

“If I wear the mask over my chin but not over my nose, then then it’s going to have an impact,” said Richardson.

“With COVID-19, you have to be following the rules all the time, all the way.” Tweet This

The city’s top doc suggests a lockdown over the holidays is becoming more and more likely with the apparent lack of consistency in infection protocols.

“If we continue to have the idea about how can we get around these (measures) … that’s not going to be effective in reducing case counts,” Richardson said.

Hamilton also added another outbreak as of Monday night at the Adelaide Hoodless Elementary School which reported two staff cases.

There are 19 active outbreaks in the city involving a total of 334 people as of Dec. 1 at:

Seven long-term care homes — Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Grace Villa, Idlewyld Manor, and St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower)

Two retirement homes — First Place Hamilton and The Village at Wentworth Heights

Four workplaces — Golden Auto Service, Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd., Red Hill Orthodontics, and Universal Precision Technology

Two Schools – Rehoboth Christian — Copetown and Adelaide Hoodless Elementary.

There are also outbreaks at four other locations including Hamilton Police Services-Records Department, Hatts Off -Girls Country Home, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, and CONNECT Communities.

The largest reported outbreaks involve Hamilton Continuing Care who have had 49 total cases since starting on Oct. 31, Baywood Place with 42 since starting Nov.1, St. Joeseph’s Villa with 31 since starting Nov. 20 and Grace Villa which has 48 cases with its outbreak beginning on Nov. 25, according to the city.

The city has seen 3,266 total cases since the pandemic began. Twenty-three people with COVID-19 are now in hospital requiring specialized care.

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Halton Region reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new outbreaks

Halton region reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region now has 774 active cases as of Dec. 1, with Milton accounting for 338 and Burlington accounting for 126 cases.

The region’s average number of cases over the last seven days is at 54.4 per day.

Two new outbreaks were declared on Tuesday in Oakville with one at Northridge LTC and the other at Iroquois Ridge High School.

Halton has 22 outbreaks at seven long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Wellington Park Care in Burlington and Chartwell Waterford, Northridge, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor, all in Oakville), two retirement homes (Amica Georgetown as well as Sunrise in Burlington), and one hospital (acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The region has two active outbreaks at schools involving four cases at Alfajrul Bassem Academy, a private Islamic elementary and one case at Iroquois Ridge High School.

Halton has 3,729 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The region has 65 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Niagara Region reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There are 207 active cases and nine people being treated in hospital for the coronavirus.

The region’s average number of cases over the last seven days is at 17.4 per day.

Niagara has 18 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community.

There are seven institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls, and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and five long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls, Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

The region has had 2,161 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

The region now has 84 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports two new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region has had 660 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The region has just one institutional outbreak as of Tuesday at Dover Cliffs LTC in Port Dover with a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. No residents have tested positive.

There are 43 active cases as of Dec. 1.

The region’s average number of cases over the last seven days is three per day.

Both counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk moved to the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Brant County reports eight new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region now has 513 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 70 active cases as of Dec. 1 with six people receiving hospital care.

Brant County also has 36 cases tied to four institutional outbreaks at a retirement home (Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant), a long-term care centre (Brierwood Gardens in Brantford), the surgical inpatient unit at Brantford General and Community Living Brant in Brantford.

The outbreak at Brucefield Manor involves 25 people, with five staff members and 20 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.