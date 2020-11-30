Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Tougher COVID-19 restrictions take effect in 5 Ontario regions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2020 6:42 am
The coronavirus is spreading through young people in crowded households in Regina, says Regina Qu'Appelle region deputy medical health officer Dr. Maurice Hennink.
The coronavirus is spreading through young people in crowded households in Regina, says Regina Qu'Appelle region deputy medical health officer Dr. Maurice Hennink. Getty Images

TORONTO — Tougher COVID-19 restrictions are taking effect today in five Ontario regions in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The provincial government announced last week it would move Windsor-Essex into the red alert level of its tiered framework, the strictest level short of a lockdown.

In that level, indoor dining at restaurants and bars is capped at 10 customers, while social gatherings must have fewer than five people indoors and 25 outdoors.

Trending Stories

Read more: Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Brampton linked to systemic factors, experts say

Meanwhile, Haldimand-Norfolk is shifting to the orange level, and three other regions — Hastings Prince Edward, Lambton and Northwestern — are going into the yellow level.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province says the regions will stay in their new categories for at least 28 days, or two COVID-19 incubation periods, before a change is considered.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say they continue to monitor public health data weekly to see if any other regions require additional intervention.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus Caseswindsor-essexlambtonorangeredyellowHaldimand-NorfolkHastings Prince EdwardNorthwesternontario colour coded COVID-19 system
Flyers
More weekly flyers