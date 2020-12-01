Ontario reports 1,707 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,707 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 118,199.

Tuesday’s case count is slight decrease from Monday’s which saw 1,746 new infections. On Sunday, 1,708 cases were recorded, 1,822 on Saturday and 1,855 on Friday.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 727 cases were recorded in Toronto — the highest single day increase, 373 in Peel Region, 168 in York Region and 72 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 70 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,663 as seven more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has 645 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 27 from the previous day), with 185 patients in an intensive care unit (up by 17) and 112 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by four).

More than 34,600 tests were processed in the last 24 hours — which is the lowest number of tests completed in the last week.

Ontario is reporting 1,707 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 727 new cases in Toronto, 373 in Peel and 168 in York Region. There are 1,373 more resolved cases and over 34,600 tests completed. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZcdsmV. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 1, 2020

There is currently a backlog of 34,046 tests that need results. A total of 6,309,556 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, 100,012 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,373 from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

57,519 people are male — an increase of 882 cases.

59,973 people are female — an increase of 813 cases.

14,204 people are 19 and under — an increase of 255 cases.

43,126 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 666 cases.

33,814 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 511 cases.

17,157 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 219 cases.

9,885 people are 80 and over — an increase of 55 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The newly reported numbers for Tuesday’s report are valid as of Monday afternoon.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement