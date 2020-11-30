Investigators still working to ID bodies found in Vancouver Island gravel pit

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is still working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the remains of three people discovered in a gravel pit in rural Qualicum Beach earlier this month.

Police said they have found multiple burned structures at the scene, along with human remains and the remains of four dogs.

They are now hoping to speak to a motorist who picked up two hitchhikers in a light-coloured sedan the morning on Nov. 1 in the area.

Police said they have not yet spoken to the person and they might not know they are being sought as a witness.

This is a case that remains shrouded in mystery.

Story continues below advertisement

Three people were discovered dead in a gravel quarry in the Whiskey Creek area, near the small community of Coombs, on Nov. 1.

Police said a person riding an off-road motorcycle on the Melrose Forest Service Road first came across a man lying unresponsive in the road. The man on the motorcycle called 911 right away.

2:07 Trio found dead and another shot west of Parksville, B.C. Trio found dead and another shot west of Parksville, B.C – Nov 2, 2020

When police and EMTs arrived, they confirmed that the man lying in the road was dead. Nearby, they found a burned-out travel trailer with two dead adults inside, and a man in another trailer who had appeared to have been shot.

BC Emergency Health Services said a person in critical condition was airlifted from the quarry to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

Advertisement