Three bodies discovered in a gravel quarry near Coombs, B.C.

Three people were discovered dead in a gravel quarry on Vancouver Island on Sunday.

The quarry is located in the Whiskey Creek area, near the small community of Coombs, which is north of Nanaimo.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed to Global News Monda that it is investigating the deaths but did not give any further details.

BC Emergency Health Services said a person in critical condition was airlifted from the quarry to hospital. Two ground ambulances were also dispatched to the area.

The area is popular with dirt bikers but the circumstances surrounding the deaths have not been revealed.

More to come.