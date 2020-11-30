District of Summerland staffer, elementary school member test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 has been detected in the small Okanagan community of Summerland, B.C., as the local school district reported its first exposure, and a district employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Giant’s Head Elementary has been added to Interior Health’s list of school exposures, with potential exposure dates listed as Nov. 23 to 26.

It’s believed to be the first COVID-19 school exposure in School District 67, which encompasses the communities of Summerland and Penticton.

Superintendent Todd Manuel has not responded to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, the District of Summerland said one employee, who did not interact with the public, voluntarily self-isolated before testing positive for the coronavirus.

The infected person is recovering at home with support from Interior Health, the district said in a news release.

“The District of Summerland has measures in place, based on the protocols established by the Health Authority, so we can take appropriate action in response to COVID-19 in the workplace,” said the acting chief administrative officer Karen Needham.

Four other staff members who were deemed “close contacts” are self-isolating. They have not been at work, so pose no risk of transmission in the workplace, Needham said.

“While Interior Health has indicated there is no public exposure, and the District acted swiftly and appropriately, we feel that by sharing this experience with our community, we can double our efforts to help reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” Needham added.

As of Friday, there were nearly 400 active cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region.

Ten people with COVID-19 are in hospital, including one person in the intensive care unit.

An update is expected on Monday.