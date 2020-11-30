Winnipeg man assaulted in Centennial neighbourhood home

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in stable condition after an assault in a home in Winnipeg’s core.

Police said they were called to a home in the 300 block of Ross Avenue at 1:11 a.m. Monday. They were told a man had been assaulted and needed help.

Police found a man with “serious injuries” and he was taken to hospital in unstable condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

A little while later, a man who had also been hurt went to a home in the 600 block of McGee Street. He was also taken to hospital where was treated, then released.

That second man has been taken into custody, along with another suspect, a woman.

The WPS major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).