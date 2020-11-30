Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man assaulted in Centennial neighbourhood home

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 1:01 pm
Winnipeg police at the scene on Ross Avenue on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Winnipeg police at the scene on Ross Avenue on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Abigail Turner/Global News

A Winnipeg man is in stable condition after an assault in a home in Winnipeg’s core.

Police said they were called to a home in the 300 block of Ross Avenue at 1:11 a.m. Monday. They were told a man had been assaulted and needed help.

Police found a man with “serious injuries” and he was taken to hospital in unstable condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

Click to play video 'Community activist in Winnipeg calls for larger outcry over spike in violence' Community activist in Winnipeg calls for larger outcry over spike in violence
Community activist in Winnipeg calls for larger outcry over spike in violence – Aug 14, 2020

A little while later, a man who had also been hurt went to a home in the 600 block of McGee Street. He was also taken to hospital where was treated, then released.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

That second man has been taken into custody, along with another suspect, a woman.

The WPS major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeWinnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police Serviceassault on ross avenuecops at ross avenue houseross avenue winnipeg police
Flyers
More weekly flyers