Manitobans set to get another round of MPI rebate cheques

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting drop in commuter traffic is prompting another refund for Manitoba drivers.

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton says the province is planning to offer rebates averaging roughly $100 per policyholder at the end of December or early January.

Read more: Manitobans start to receive MPI rebate cheques

“As this pandemic progresses, Manitobans continue to be financially impacted by this crisis,” Wharton said in a government release Monday.

“This second rebate will assist Manitobans as we all work together in getting through this challenging time in our province.”

1:21 MPI files largest overall rate decrease in 30 years MPI files largest overall rate decrease in 30 years – Jun 17, 2020

In April, Manitoba Public Insurance announced $110 million would be returned to policyholders, as COVID-19 stay-at-home measures resulted in fewer claims.

Story continues below advertisement

The last round of rebates resulted in cheques averaging around $150 per policyholder.

With fewer people on the roads still, the province says collision claims were down 20 per cent between March and October, and that trend is expected to continue.

The public insurer said the latest round of rebates totals $69 million and will see roughly 675,000 cheques doled out.

“As a proud Manitoba corporation, we are pleased with what we can do to help during this unprecedented time,” said Satvir Jatana, acting CEO and president of Manitoba Public Insurance.

1:28 Manitobans start to receive MPI rebate cheques Manitobans start to receive MPI rebate cheques – Jun 2, 2020

“This rebate to our customers is a combination of fewer claims and our continued focus on fiscal prudence. MPI continues to operate in a high efficient manner, aimed at delivering value to Manitobans.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our financial responsibility is reflected in our daily running of our operations and practices.”

Read more: Manitoba Public Insurance sees strong first fiscal quarter in 2020

The new rebates still need to be approved by the Public Utilities Board, which will also be considering an 8.8 per cent general rate decrease.

If the request for a rate decrease is accepted, MPI says customers will pay, on average, roughly $110 less in premiums, once the new rates take effect April 21, 2021.

–With files from The Canadian Press

2:28 Coronavirus: Manitoba’s top doctor says province saw 70% of total deaths in November alone Coronavirus: Manitoba’s top doctor says province saw 70% of total deaths in November alone

Advertisement