Guelph with 27 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, Wellington County adds 26

Guelph reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as the city has tallied 594 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases in Guelph rose to 59, up 10 from Friday, and that includes one person being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 18 were spread through close contact, 19 are linked to community transmission, two are outbreak-related, and 20 are still being investigated.

The city has now seen 524 people recover from COVID-19, which is 17 more than Friday’s count.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Wellington County with 52 active cases

Wellington County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as its case count has now risen to 341.

The data also encompasses the entire weekend with active cases falling by eight to 52 and no one is being treated in the hospital.

Of the active cases in the county, 25 were spread through close contact, 13 are connected to community transmission, three are outbreak-related, and 11 are still being investigated.

Wellington County has seen 284 people recover from the disease, which is a significant increase of 34 since Friday.

After reporting two deaths related to the virus last week, the death toll of five remains unchanged.

Two weeks ago

In two weeks, Guelph has added 94 confirmed cases and 79 people have recovered.

As Wellington County continues to see a spike in cases in November, it’s also seeing a spike in recoveries.

The county has added 143 confirmed cases since Nov. 16, but 144 people have recovered from the disease since that date.

COVID-19 in schools

There are two COVID-19 outbreaks connected with schools in Wellington County.

Five students and one staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus at Maple Drive Parochial School in Elora. An outbreak was declared on Nov. 21.

An outbreak was declared on Friday at Minto-Clifford Public School after one student and two staff members tested positive.

There are eight other schools in the city and county that are reporting a case each, but no outbreaks have been declared in any of them.

All schools remain open.

COVID-19 in long-term care and retirement homes

Five outbreaks are connected with long-term care and retirement homes in Guelph and Wellington County, with the most recent being declared at Wellington Terrace in Fergus on Saturday.

One staff member has tested positive in its long-term care home.

Stone Lodge Retirement Home in Guelph declared an outbreak on Nov. 18 after a resident and two staff members contracted the disease.

The Village of Riverside Glen also has a resident with COVID-19 and an outbreak was declared on Nov. 19.

One staff member each at the Birmingham Retirement Community in Mount Forest and Carressant Care Long-Term Home in Arthur has tested positive as well.

