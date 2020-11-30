Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ennismore man arrested for dangerous, impaired driving after witness struck by vehicle: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 10:59 am
An Ennismore man faces impaired and dangerous driving charges following an incident in Hastings on Sunday night.
An Ennismore man faces impaired and dangerous driving charges following an incident in Hastings on Sunday night. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Ennismore, Ont., man faces multiple charges including impaired driving after a person was struck by a vehicle in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers — including Northumberland OPP — around 7 p.m. responded to an incident on Albert Street East in the village of Hastings following reports of a suspected impaired driver.

Read more: Ennismore man charged with impaired after 3-vehicle collision in Peterborough

The complainant told OPP they had been following a vehicle from Highway 7 to Hastings.

According to OPP, when the vehicles were at a stop sign, the complainant exited their vehicle and attempted to speak with the suspect.

Trending Stories

The suspect allegedly struck the complainant with their vehicle while attempting to flee.

Story continues below advertisement

Other witnesses then prevented the suspect from leaving the area until police arrived, OPP stated Monday.

The complainant was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Nicholas Saltern, 26, of Ennismore, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 14, 2021.

Click to play video 'Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving' Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving
Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingDangerous DrivingPeterborough County OPPTrent HillsAlbert StreetHastingsMunicipality of Trent Hills
Flyers
More weekly flyers