Ennismore man arrested for dangerous, impaired driving after witness struck by vehicle: OPP

An Ennismore, Ont., man faces multiple charges including impaired driving after a person was struck by a vehicle in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers — including Northumberland OPP — around 7 p.m. responded to an incident on Albert Street East in the village of Hastings following reports of a suspected impaired driver.

The complainant told OPP they had been following a vehicle from Highway 7 to Hastings.

According to OPP, when the vehicles were at a stop sign, the complainant exited their vehicle and attempted to speak with the suspect.

The suspect allegedly struck the complainant with their vehicle while attempting to flee.

Other witnesses then prevented the suspect from leaving the area until police arrived, OPP stated Monday.

The complainant was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Nicholas Saltern, 26, of Ennismore, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 14, 2021.

