Health

Quebec reports 1,333 new cases, 23 more deaths amid second coronavirus wave

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 11:12 am
People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s novel coronavirus caseload continues to climb after the province reported 1,333 new infections Monday.

There are 23 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. This includes eight deaths in the last 24-hour period.

Since the health crisis bore down in March, there have been 142,371 cases, while more than 122,000 recoveries have been reported.

The death toll, which remains the highest in the country, officially topped the grim milestone of 7,000 over the weekend. As of Monday, it stands at 7,056.

Hospitalizations rose by 28 to 693. Of those patients, there are 94 in intensive care, two more than the day before.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the situation over the past few days is “worrying.”

“I remind you that we must continue to respect all measures and limit our contacts to bring down the number of cases,” he wrote on Twitter. “We need everyone’s co-operation.”

Health authorities say 27,115 tests were given Saturday, the latest day for which screening information has been tallied. So far, there have been more than 3.8 million tests.

