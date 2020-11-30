Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Possibly fatal shooting in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood

By John Copsey Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 12:28 am
Surrey RCMP on the scene of a possible shooting incident at Evergreen Mall on 152nd Street.
Surrey RCMP on the scene of a possible shooting incident at Evergreen Mall on 152nd Street. Global News

A police incident in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood Sunday evening appears to involve a possibly fatal shooting.

Surrey RCMP have closed to traffic Fraser Highway eastbound at 152nd street.

Read more: Targeted Surrey shooting injures man as Metro Vancouver violence continues

Witnesses tell Global News they spotted a body covered with a tarp in front of the Shoppers Drug Mart at Evergreen Mall.

We’re waiting on official word from Surrey RCMP.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man in critical condition after break-in and shooting in Surrey, B.C.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Click to play video 'Survey suggests Surrey’s new police department is not attracting a lot of RCMP officers to join the force' Survey suggests Surrey’s new police department is not attracting a lot of RCMP officers to join the force
Survey suggests Surrey’s new police department is not attracting a lot of RCMP officers to join the force – Aug 22, 2020
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingSurreySurrey RCMPFatalShoppers Drug MartFraser HighwayFleetwood152nd streetEvergreen Mall
Flyers
More weekly flyers