Possibly fatal shooting in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood

A police incident in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood Sunday evening appears to involve a possibly fatal shooting.
Surrey RCMP have closed to traffic Fraser Highway eastbound at 152nd street.
Witnesses tell Global News they spotted a body covered with a tarp in front of the Shoppers Drug Mart at Evergreen Mall.
We’re waiting on official word from Surrey RCMP.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
