Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Dashcam captures head-on collision with snowplow on B.C. highway

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 29, 2020 4:43 pm
Click to play video 'Dashcam captures terrifying near miss between truck and snowplow on B.C. Highway' Dashcam captures terrifying near miss between truck and snowplow on B.C. Highway
Dashcam captures terrifying collision between truck and snowplow on B.C. Highway

A Prince George man is lucky to be alive, following a head-on collision with a snowplow on a B.C. highway, Friday.

Dave Landine working as a Canada Post contractor driving on Highway 16, between McBride and the Goat River chain-up area, when the crash happened.

Read more: Vehicle occupants walk away from fiery head-on crash in Langley

His Dashcam was recording as an oncoming snowplow’s blade appeared to catch on the road, buckling under the vehicle and sending it directly in to Landine’s path.

The two vehicles collide, and Landine’s truck is sent rolling.

Trending Stories

BC RCMP North District spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said, incredibly, there were no serious injuries in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

“Evidence at this time suggest that the blade may have ‘caught’ some ice on the road, causing the snowplow to go into the east bound lane, colliding with the pickup,” she said.

Read more: Shocking semi crash near Sicamous, B.C., caught on dashcam video

Landine said the collision left him bruised and with a few broken teeth, but otherwise OK.

He said he wants to consult with a lawyer before speaking about the incident in detail.

“Be careful on our winter roads you never know what’s coming,” he said.

“It’s a crazy experience to walk away from.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashHead On CollisionDashcamHead On CrashsnowplowSnowplow crashB.C. crashSnowplow Collisiondashcam crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers