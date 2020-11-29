Dashcam captures head-on collision with snowplow on B.C. highway

Send this page to someone via email

A Prince George man is lucky to be alive, following a head-on collision with a snowplow on a B.C. highway, Friday.

Dave Landine working as a Canada Post contractor driving on Highway 16, between McBride and the Goat River chain-up area, when the crash happened.

His Dashcam was recording as an oncoming snowplow’s blade appeared to catch on the road, buckling under the vehicle and sending it directly in to Landine’s path.

The two vehicles collide, and Landine’s truck is sent rolling.

BC RCMP North District spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said, incredibly, there were no serious injuries in the crash.

“Evidence at this time suggest that the blade may have ‘caught’ some ice on the road, causing the snowplow to go into the east bound lane, colliding with the pickup,” she said.

Landine said the collision left him bruised and with a few broken teeth, but otherwise OK.

He said he wants to consult with a lawyer before speaking about the incident in detail.

“Be careful on our winter roads you never know what’s coming,” he said.

“It’s a crazy experience to walk away from.”