Crime

Gunfire rattles Abbotford home, police suspect mistaken identity

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 29, 2020 3:39 pm
Abbotsford police are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting.
Global News

Abbotsford police say assailants may have targeted the wrong home, in a Saturday night drive-by shooting.

The house that was targeted was occupied by a family at the time of the shooting, including children, police said.

Officers were called to the home in the 32000-block of Adair Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

Police said they found evidence of shots being fired into the home, but fortunately no one was hurt.

Investigators were still trying to determine a motive, Sunday, and said the victims were not known to police.

“Investigators believe the wrong home was targeted,” said police in a media release.

Police said they would provide more information on the suspects in a future update.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

