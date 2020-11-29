Gunfire rattles Abbotford home, police suspect mistaken identity

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police say assailants may have targeted the wrong home, in a Saturday night drive-by shooting.

The house that was targeted was occupied by a family at the time of the shooting, including children, police said.

Officers were called to the home in the 32000-block of Adair Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

Police said they found evidence of shots being fired into the home, but fortunately no one was hurt.

Investigators were still trying to determine a motive, Sunday, and said the victims were not known to police.

“Investigators believe the wrong home was targeted,” said police in a media release.

Police said they would provide more information on the suspects in a future update.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Abbotsford police.