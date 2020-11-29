Coronavirus case confirmed at John Paul II Catholic S.S., 2 elementary schools in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Coronavirus cases were reported at three schools in the London and Middlesex region over the weekend.

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) reported a COVID-19 case at John Paul II Catholic Secondary School as well as a case at St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School. Both schools are in London.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) also announced a positive case at Springbank Public School in Woodstock.

All three schools remain open.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), as of Sunday, other active cases related to schools include Saunders Secondary School (one student), Providence Reformed Collegiate (one case), Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School (one student) Catholic Central High School (two students) and Lord Dorchester Secondary School (one student).

The LDCSB says two cases also remain active at Assumption Catholic Elementary School in Aylmer.

Sunday saw 19 new COVID-19 cases in London and Middlesex.

