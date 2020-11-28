Santa’s House officially opens in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Santa Claus is back in town to bring holiday joy to families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Santa’s House is open every day between Nov. 27 and Dec. 23, but visits will be a bit different compared to previous years in order to accommodate COVID-19 health measures.

Santa, the photographer and other volunteers will all be placed behind barriers inside the house, so that masks can be removed for photos.

Visits must also be booked online in advance.

A photo with Santa costs $20 and additional photos cost $15 each.

Visits to Santa’s House presented by the Teresina Lazzina Charity (TLC) Foundation is also part of a fundraising initiative by the TLC Foundation for sick children in the London area.

The TLC Foundation is asking that donations be made online as well.

The house will be cleaned between visits with additional deep cleaning conducted overnight.

On-site capacity will also be limited to allow for physical distancing.

Santa’s House will be open everyday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with an additional window for visits between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends.

The charming red house is located in Victoria Park, just east of the band shell.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham

