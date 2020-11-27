2 in serious condition after crash north of London, Ont.: OPP

Provincial police say two people are in hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Medway Road near Richmond Street, just north of London in Arva, on Friday afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, the London Fire Department tweeted that its crews were on scene assisting Middlesex Centre fire, paramedics and OPP following a crash.
Fire officials said crews worked together to extricate two people, but it was not clear if they were in the same vehicle or separate vehicles.
At 2:30 p.m., OPP announced that a section of Medway Road west of Richmond Street was expected to remain closed until roughly 4:30 p.m.
Photographs from the scene show extensive damage to the vehicles.
A white vehicle was seen with damage to its hood and bumper and airbags deployed.
A black vehicle was seen on its side, with its roof torn off and shattered glass. It is unclear how much damage is related to the extrication.
Police say the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. No other information has been released in relation to the age, hometown or name of the two people in hospital.
