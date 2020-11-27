2 in serious condition after crash north of London, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say two people are in hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Medway Road near Richmond Street, just north of London in Arva, on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, the London Fire Department tweeted that its crews were on scene assisting Middlesex Centre fire, paramedics and OPP following a crash.

Read more: Serious crash in south London sends two people to hospital

Fire officials said crews worked together to extricate two people, but it was not clear if they were in the same vehicle or separate vehicles.

At 2:30 p.m., OPP announced that a section of Medway Road west of Richmond Street was expected to remain closed until roughly 4:30 p.m.

#MiddlesexOPP are on scene at a two vehicle collision at Medway Rd. & Richmond @MiddlesexCentre . Two parties have been transported to hospital with serious injuries. Medway will be closed west of Richmond for the next two hours. The invention is on-going. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/7vuHjuiAgN — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Photographs from the scene show extensive damage to the vehicles.

A white vehicle was seen with damage to its hood and bumper and airbags deployed.

A black vehicle was seen on its side, with its roof torn off and shattered glass. It is unclear how much damage is related to the extrication.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. No other information has been released in relation to the age, hometown or name of the two people in hospital.

Fire crews from @MiddlesexCentre Fire and @LdnOntFire have worked together to extricate two patients and in care of @MLPS911 condition is unknown, avoid area #ldnont pic.twitter.com/1MNze2dPR1 — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) November 27, 2020

Advertisement