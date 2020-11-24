Serious crash in south London sends two people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in hospital after a crash Monday night in the south end of the city.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Wellington Road and Southdale Road East.

Police responded to the scene and found two vehicles had collided, leaving the drivers injured.

They were taken to hospital and police have not commented on their conditions.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is unclear and police have not said whether charges may be laid in the case.

