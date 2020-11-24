Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Serious crash in south London sends two people to hospital

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted November 24, 2020 6:33 am
File photo.
File photo. 980 CFPL News

Two people are in hospital after a crash Monday night in the south end of the city.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Wellington Road and Southdale Road East.

Police responded to the scene and found two vehicles had collided, leaving the drivers injured.

Trending Stories

Read more: Crash on Highway 401 west of Tilbury leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

They were taken to hospital and police have not commented on their conditions.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is unclear and police have not said whether charges may be laid in the case.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceSerious collisionSerious Crashsouth londonWellington RoadSouthdale Road Eastdrivers injuredWellington Road crashdrivers hurt
Flyers
More weekly flyers