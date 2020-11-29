Menu

Crime

Brockville man charged with sexual assault after dating app meetup

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 29, 2020 8:17 am
A Brockville man is facing sexual assault charges following a dating app meeting.
A Brockville man is facing sexual assault charges following a dating app meeting. Getty

Brockville police have charged a local man with sexual assault after a complaint was filed as a result of a dating app meetup.

According to police, a Brockville man and woman met through an unidentified dating app in early October.

Read more: Ottawa man, 35, charged with sexual assault following online dating meetup

In late October, a sexual assault was reported to police.

On Friday, police said a 22-year-old man had been charged with the sexual assault of a woman in her 20s following the meetup.

Police are asking people in the region to be cautious when setting up meetings with people through dating apps.

