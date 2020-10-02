Ottawa man, 35, charged with sexual assault following online dating meetup

Ottawa police are concerned there might be additional victims after a man was charged with a series of offences including sexual assault.
Investigators said Thursday they received complaints of sexual assault related to an online dating meetup.
Police have charged 35-year-old John “Sean” Anderson of Ottawa with sexual assault, criminal harassment and forcible confinement.
Ottawa police say there could be more victims related to the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or mcm@ottawapolice.ca.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
