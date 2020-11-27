Construction worker in Vancouver seriously injured in trench collapse

Send this page to someone via email

A construction worker suffered serious injuries at a site in Vancouver on Thursday night.

Fire officials say two construction workers fell into a trench after it collapsed near Vanness Avenue and Joyce Street.

One of the workers managed to dig himself out. The other was pinned under thousands of pounds of construction aggregate.

Crews worked overnight to free the worker, who suffered serious lower-body injuries.

“Crews had to go down into the hole, build shoring around his body, excavate material from around him as carefully as they could,” Battalion Chief Mike Primerano of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said.

“The worker was in a lot of pain as he had suffered some lower-body injuries that were quite severe.

“He was stable when we got there and he remained that way throughout the rescue so kudos to him for staying in control and cooperating with the rescuers. It made a big difference.”