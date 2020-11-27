Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Construction worker in Vancouver seriously injured in trench collapse

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 11:44 am
A construction worker suffered serious injuries after a trench collapse in Vancouver on Thursday night.
A construction worker suffered serious injuries at a site in Vancouver on Thursday night.

Fire officials say two construction workers fell into a trench after it collapsed near Vanness Avenue and Joyce Street.

One of the workers managed to dig himself out. The other was pinned under thousands of pounds of construction aggregate.

Click to play video 'Day of mourning for workplace accident victims' Day of mourning for workplace accident victims
Day of mourning for workplace accident victims – Apr 28, 2017

Crews worked overnight to free the worker, who suffered serious lower-body injuries.

“Crews had to go down into the hole, build shoring around his body, excavate material from around him as carefully as they could,” Battalion Chief Mike Primerano of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said.

Read more: Person dies in workplace accident in Burnaby, B.C., WorkSafeBC confirms

“The worker was in a lot of pain as he had suffered some lower-body injuries that were quite severe.

“He was stable when we got there and he remained that way throughout the rescue so kudos to him for staying in control and cooperating with the rescuers. It made a big difference.”

