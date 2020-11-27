Coronavirus: Simcoe Manor nursing home outbreak declared over

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Simcoe Manor nursing home in Beeton, Ont., was declared over on Thursday.

The outbreak lasted almost two months and affected 43 residents and 32 staff. Ten residents died.

Simcoe Manor is owned and operated by the County of Simcoe, which also oversees three other non-profit long-term care and seniors services centres.

“We will continue to support our staff across all our homes in their steadfast commitment to fight against the spread of COVID-19,” Simcoe County Warden George Cornell said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of our residents who passed away.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:44 Coronavirus: Ontario sending rapid COVID-19 tests to ‘areas with greatest need,’ Ford says Coronavirus: Ontario sending rapid COVID-19 tests to ‘areas with greatest need,’ Ford says – Nov 18, 2020

On Oct. 13, Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care issued an order, appointing the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) to temporarily manage Simcoe Manor for 90 days.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The order allowed RVH to deploy a rapid response team, which allowed infection control, workplace safety and environmental services experts to come into the home.

RVH and Simcoe County also convened an emergency operations centre to direct recovery efforts.

During the outbreak, a plan was developed that included rapid testing of all residents and staff, as well as a deep-cleaning of the entire home.

“Although strict infection control protocols were already in place, even more stringent safety measures were introduced and audits are conducted continuously,” county officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

“An intensive retraining program led by infection prevention and control experts from RVH was launched, the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) was enhanced and staffing was stabilized.”

7:05 How to protect long-term care homes during COVID-19 outbreak How to protect long-term care homes during COVID-19 outbreak