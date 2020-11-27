Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Simcoe Manor nursing home outbreak declared over

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 11:39 am
Click to play video '‘Care Gone Wrong’ highlights flaws in Ontario’s long-term care and nursing homes' ‘Care Gone Wrong’ highlights flaws in Ontario’s long-term care and nursing homes
Global news radio 900 CHML anchor Shiona Thompson talks about episode four of the latest series ‘Care Gone Wrong.’

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Simcoe Manor nursing home in Beeton, Ont., was declared over on Thursday.

The outbreak lasted almost two months and affected 43 residents and 32 staff. Ten residents died.

Read more: Simcoe Muskoka’s top doc instructs businesses to step up COVID-19 prevention measures

Simcoe Manor is owned and operated by the County of Simcoe, which also oversees three other non-profit long-term care and seniors services centres.

“We will continue to support our staff across all our homes in their steadfast commitment to fight against the spread of COVID-19,” Simcoe County Warden George Cornell said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of our residents who passed away.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario sending rapid COVID-19 tests to ‘areas with greatest need,’ Ford says' Coronavirus: Ontario sending rapid COVID-19 tests to ‘areas with greatest need,’ Ford says
Coronavirus: Ontario sending rapid COVID-19 tests to ‘areas with greatest need,’ Ford says – Nov 18, 2020

On Oct. 13, Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care issued an order, appointing the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) to temporarily manage Simcoe Manor for 90 days.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The order allowed RVH to deploy a rapid response team, which allowed infection control, workplace safety and environmental services experts to come into the home.

RVH and Simcoe County also convened an emergency operations centre to direct recovery efforts.

Read more: Ban lockdown, red zone residents from municipal rec centres in Simcoe Muskoka: region’s top doc

During the outbreak, a plan was developed that included rapid testing of all residents and staff, as well as a deep-cleaning of the entire home.

“Although strict infection control protocols were already in place, even more stringent safety measures were introduced and audits are conducted continuously,” county officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

“An intensive retraining program led by infection prevention and control experts from RVH was launched, the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) was enhanced and staffing was stabilized.”

Click to play video 'How to protect long-term care homes during COVID-19 outbreak' How to protect long-term care homes during COVID-19 outbreak
How to protect long-term care homes during COVID-19 outbreak
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSimcoe County COVID-19Simcoe CountyRVHSimcoe ManorSimcoe Manor covid-19Simcoe Manor coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers