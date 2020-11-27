Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the coronavirus on Friday.

Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by chief of health Dr. Robert Strang at 3 p.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

Nova Scotia reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of actives cases to 114 as of Thursday.

The province implemented new restrictions to the Halifax area this week and initiated a pop-up testing site for asymptomatic youth in Halifax.

Friday’s pop-up COVID-19 rapid testing site is located at the Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth. It’ll be running from 1:30 to 8 p.m.

No COVID symptoms? No known COVID contact? No travel? No known specific exposures? COME GET A RAPID TEST at: Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth 1:30-8pm. Spread the word :-) all ages welcome, and bring a coat/umbrella – line outside! — Lisa Barrett (@LisaBarrettID) November 27, 2020

On Thursday, New Brunswick joined P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador in tightening border restrictions and taking a break from the Atlantic bubble.

Anyone entering New Brunswick, including Nova Scotians, will now have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Nova Scotia has not made this call yet but has advised Nova Scotians to travel for essential reasons only. This includes not only out-of-province travel but also trips into or out of the HRM.

