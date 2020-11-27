Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update on Friday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 11:31 am
Click to play video 'Here’s what COVID-19 testing looks like at Nova Scotia’s QEII' Here’s what COVID-19 testing looks like at Nova Scotia’s QEII
As COVID-19 cases continue to ramp up, those on the front lines are tirelessly working, including staff at the province's microbiology lab at the QEII.

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the coronavirus on Friday.

Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by chief of health Dr. Robert Strang at 3 p.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

Halifax professor examines harmful role stigma plays during coronavirus pandemic

Nova Scotia reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of actives cases to 114 as of Thursday.

The province implemented new restrictions to the Halifax area this week and initiated a pop-up testing site for asymptomatic youth in Halifax.

Spike in COVID-19 cases renews parent concerns about keeping Halifax-area schools open

Friday’s pop-up COVID-19 rapid testing site is located at the Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth. It’ll be running from  1:30 to 8 p.m.

On Thursday, New Brunswick joined P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador in tightening border restrictions and taking a break from the Atlantic bubble.

Anyone entering New Brunswick, including Nova Scotians, will now have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Nova Scotia has not made this call yet but has advised Nova Scotians to travel for essential reasons only. This includes not only out-of-province travel but also trips into or out of the HRM.

Click to play video 'New Brunswick ends Atlantic bubble, moves capital to orange phase' New Brunswick ends Atlantic bubble, moves capital to orange phase
New Brunswick ends Atlantic bubble, moves capital to orange phase

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaStephen McNeilHRMRobert StrangCOVID updaterapid testing
