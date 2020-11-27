Wind, winter storm and snowfall warnings issued for parts of western Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A number of weather warnings were issued for parts of western Alberta on Thursday, from as far north as the Municipal District of Greenview all the way south to the U.S. border.

In parts of the mountain regions between Jasper and Lake Louise, a winter storm warning was in effect.

“Heavy snow and blowing snow are expected to develop early Friday morning over Highway 93 and persist throughout the day before coming to an end Friday night,” Environment Canada said on its website. “Snowfall amounts will range between 20 to 35 centimetres, with the heaviest snow expected to fall during the day on Friday.

“Strong winds will also develop, with local gusts of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour possible in wind-prone areas along the highway. This, in combination with the falling snow, will generate low visibility in blowing snow.”

The weather agency advised people who are planning to travel in the area to postpone their plans until conditions improve.

In addition to snowfall warnings from earlier, winter storm warnings for HW 93 between Jasper & Banff have been issued. Wind warnings for parts of the mountains & foothills too. Winds will strengthen tonight & persist tomorrow. The heaviest snow expected through Friday #abstorm pic.twitter.com/umg0wRMnLo — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) November 27, 2020

In parts of the M.D. of Greenview and Yellowhead County, a snowfall warning was in effect on Thursday night, with 10 to 20 cm of snow expected to fall in some areas.

“An upper warm front is expected to cause heavy snow beginning overnight tonight, and continue until Saturday afternoon,” Environment Canada said. “The snowfall warning may need to be expanded north because there is uncertainty as to how far north the warm front will push.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

There were a number of wind warnings issued in Alberta on Thursday. Most of the warnings were concentrated in the southern part of the province, but wind warnings were in place in parts of Yellowhead County and Clearwater County as well.

“Strong winds are expected to develop tonight along the Alberta foothills and will persist throughout the day on Friday,” Environment Canada said.

“Wind gusts may approach or exceed 110 km/h in wind-prone areas.”

In southwestern Alberta, Environment Canada said wind gusts as high as 120 km/h are expected in some areas.

The weather agency said the wind could be capable of damaging buildings and also causing injury.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

