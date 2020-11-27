Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 27

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Toronto reopens CurbTO to help small businesses in lockdown

The City of Toronto said it is launching CurbTO registration for small businesses which allows for temporary pick-up zones.

As Toronto remains under the Grey – Lockdown category, the city said it will repurpose parking locations along main streets for short-term parking of no more than 10 minutes.

“Blue signs are put in place to identify the temporary parking locations and City staff are working with Toronto Police Service Parking Enforcement to plan enforcement and help ensure that the designated parking locations are used appropriately,” the City said.

Retail businesses are limited to curbside pickup and delivery only in Toronto. The CurbTO program was also used in the summer.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,855 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Of those:

494 were in Toronto

517 were in Peel Region

189 were in York Region

65 were in Durham Region

130 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,855 new cases of COVID-19, more than 58K tests

Ontario reported 1,855 new cases of coronavirus on Friday — a new provincial record since the pandemic began — as the total now reaches 111,216.

The government said 58,037 tests were processed in the last 24 hours — also the highest number of tests ever recorded. The previous high for tests within 24 hours was on Oct. 8 with 48,488 tests.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,595 as 20 more deaths were reported. Resolved cases increased by 1,451 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,202 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 12 deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 106 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of two.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 516 active cases among long-term care residents and 422 active cases among staff — down by 27 cases and down by seven cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 4,470 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 2,769 among students and 614 among staff (1,087 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 122 more cases over a 24-hour period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 671 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Six schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 748 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 15 (11 child cases and four staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 132 currently have cases and 15 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.