B.C. reports record 887 new COVID-19 cases, another 13 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia set yet another single-day record, with 887 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

For the second day in a row, the province reported a record 13 deaths.

B.C. has now reported 121 COVID-19 deaths in November alone, nearly a third of its 384 total fatalities.

Sixty-four of those deaths have occurred in the just last week. As of the province’s Nov. 20 situation report, 84 per cent of the fatalities remained people over the age of 70.

Of the new cases, the majority were in the Fraser Health region (612) and Vancouver Coastal Health region (168).

Story continues below advertisement

Another 18 were in the Island Health region, 65 in the Interior Health region and 24 in the Northern Health region.

The number of patients in hospital remained unchanged Thursday at 294, while the number in critical or intensive care grew by three to 64.

Active cases increased again to 7,899. The number of people isolating due to exposure also climbed to 10,307.

About 67 per cent of B.C’s total 29,973 cases have recovered.