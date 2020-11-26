COVID-19 outbreak declared at Brantford General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the Surgical Inpatient Unit at Brantford General Hospital.

The Brant Community Healthcare System says it’s after one health-care worker and one patient tested positive for COVID-19 following presumed transmission from a community-acquired case.

The staff member is now in isolation at home.

Health officials say any close contacts related to these two cases are considered low risk for transmission.

All safety precautions are in place at BCHS to protect the health and wellness of patients, families, visitors, employees, physicians and volunteers. Safety precautions include:

enhanced cleaning in all areas

limiting visitors, with no visitors allowed currently on unit B5

screening everyone before entering BCHS

mandatory masking for all staff and visitors

use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

“The safety of our patients, families, employees and the community is our top priority at BCHS,” said Dr. David McNeil, BCHS president and CEO.

“As we continue to monitor any COVID-19 cases, we remain vigilant and are prepared to respond to additional cases,” Dr. McNeil said.

BCHS encourages all members of the community to continue following public health protocols — wearing masks in public spaces, keeping a safe two-metre distance from others and frequent handwashing. By following these simple safety tips, we can keep our communities safe, together.