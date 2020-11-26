Boy rushed to hospital after being hit by car during Thursday morning commute

A young boy was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s northwest on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Northland Drive and Shaganappi Trail just before 8 a.m.
EMS said a 12-year-old boy with a bike was hit while in a crosswalk. Officials said it’s unclear if the boy was riding his bike at the time or walking with it.
Paramedics took the boy to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash caused sections of both northbound and southbound Shaganappi Trail to be closed temporarily.
