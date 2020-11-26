Menu

Canada

Boy rushed to hospital after being hit by car during Thursday morning commute

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 2:21 pm
Global News

A young boy was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s northwest on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Northland Drive and Shaganappi Trail just before 8 a.m.

EMS said a 12-year-old boy with a bike was hit while in a crosswalk. Officials said it’s unclear if the boy was riding his bike at the time or walking with it.

Read more: Toddler rushed to hospital after being struck while on bike in northwest Calgary

Paramedics took the boy to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The crash caused sections of both northbound and southbound Shaganappi Trail to be closed temporarily.

