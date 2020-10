Send this page to someone via email

A toddler was hit by a truck while riding on a bicycle on Friday afternoon in northwest Calgary, according to EMS.

Paramedics were called to Arbour Ridge Park N.W. at 4:15 p.m. and arrived to find a child who was two to three years old had been hit.

Calgary police on the scene of a collision involving a young child in northwest Calgary on Friday, Oct. 2. Global1/Global News

The child was rushed to hospital in serious condition, EMS said.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…