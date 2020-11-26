Dr. Hinshaw set to provide another COVID-19 update to Albertans Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

In light of rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and new restrictions put in place for a three-week period to help curb the spread, Alberta Health has been providing in-person updates every day this week.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to be joined by other officials.

Her address will be streamed live in this article post.

On Wednesday, an additional 1,265 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. There are 13,719 active cases across the province.

There are 355 people in hospital, with 71 of those in the ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday, 500 Albertans had died from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced that Alberta was enacting a state of public health emergency for the second time since the pandemic began.

New restrictions targeted social gatherings, in-classroom schooling, masks in workplaces and capacity limits in other businesses.

4:15 Alberta declares public health emergency to curb COVID-19 spike Alberta declares public health emergency to curb COVID-19 spike

Indoor social gatherings in any setting are prohibited, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

No more than 10 people can be present at wedding and funeral ceremonies as of Tuesday, and receptions are also off limits.

Fines for violating the orders could range anywhere from $1,000 to $100,000.

Story continues below advertisement

People who live alone are allowed to have two “close contacts” with whom they can socialize, as long as you are each others’ close contacts.

1:51 Alberta identifies 1,115 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional coronavirus deaths on Tuesday Alberta identifies 1,115 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional coronavirus deaths on Tuesday

Masks were made mandatory in workplaces in the hotspots of Calgary and Edmonton, and their surrounding areas.

Attendance at places of worship is capped at one-third a building’s fire code capacity, while also requiring masks and physical distancing between households.

1:46 Alberta school boards quickly adapting to new provincial at-home learning measures Alberta school boards quickly adapting to new provincial at-home learning measures

Schools across the province will move to online learning until the new year – with Grades 7 to 12 starting at-home learning as early as Nov. 30. Students in Kindergarten to Grade 6 will begin online learning on Dec. 18. All students will be out of the classrooms until Jan. 11, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

More restrictions were announced for the hospitality and fitness industries, with restaurants, bars, pubs and coffee shops now only allowed to seat people from the same household, to a maximum of six people.

“Retail businesses and services may remain open, but will be restricted to 25 per cent of occupancy limits,” Kenney said.

The 10 p.m. limit on liquor service and 11 p.m. closure rules announced earlier this month will remain in place.