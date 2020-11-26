14 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of actives cases to 114.

According to the province, 12 of the new cases are in the central zone. One case is in the northern Zone and the other case is in the western Zone.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 16 new coronavirus cases, 1 recovery Wednesday

“New restrictions have come into effect today in much of Halifax Regional Municipality and parts of Hants County to help us to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“Please make yourself familiar with the new restrictions. We all have a responsibility to follow public health measures and keep each other safe,” he added.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,253 Nova Scotia tests the day prior, said the province.

Story continues below advertisement

1:57 Here’s what COVID-19 testing looks like at Nova Scotia’s QEII Here’s what COVID-19 testing looks like at Nova Scotia’s QEII

In addition, there were 856 tests for COVID-19 administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in downtown Halifax on Wednesday and five positive test results. The individuals were directed to self-isolate and have been referred for a standard test.

“We’ve seen a great uptake for asymptomatic testing among Halifax bar staff and patrons. People are showing us how much they care about their communities by going to these pop-up rapid testing locations,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health.

“This has allowed us to detect a few cases among asymptomatic people early on and helps to stop the spread of the virus.”

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has had 38,434 negative test results, 167 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

The province said no one is currently in hospital. Fifty-three cases are now resolved.

Advertisement