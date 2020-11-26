English school board elections postponed by Quebec government due to COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government has changed its tune and will postpone elections for English school boards slated for next month due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The province’s Education Ministry announced the measure Thursday, saying in a statement that it wants the process to “take place safely in the context of COVID-19.”

It also cites the need for the public to respect the instructions to quarantine before and after the four-day period in December where holiday gatherings are permitted.

“The date for the resumption of the electoral process will be specified shortly, but given the highly unpredictable nature of the pandemic, the government is considering postponing its holding for several months,” the Education Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in November, English-language school boards sounded the alarm over the fast-approaching election dates on Dec. 19 and 20 to fill any seats that weren’t filled by acclamation earlier this year.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They were originally scheduled for Nov. 1 but were rescheduled due to the onset of the province’s second wave of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Quebec Education Ministry decides to go ahead with school board elections amid COVID-19 crisis

The latest change is being welcomed by the Quebec English School Boards Association, which applauded the suspension of elections in a statement on social media.

“Given that the pandemic is intensifying and that elections fell during the government’s voluntary self confinement period, this was the responsible decision,” the association wrote.

— With files from Global News’ Benson Cook