Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

English school board elections postponed by Quebec government due to COVID-19 crisis

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge speaks on COVID-19 measures in schools at a news conference, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City.
Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge speaks on COVID-19 measures in schools at a news conference, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government has changed its tune and will postpone elections for English school boards slated for next month due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The province’s Education Ministry announced the measure Thursday, saying in a statement that it wants the process to “take place safely in the context of COVID-19.”

It also cites the need for the public to respect the instructions to quarantine before and after the four-day period in December where holiday gatherings are permitted.

Read more: Officials lament Quebec government’s decision to reschedule English school board elections

“The date for the resumption of the electoral process will be specified shortly, but given the highly unpredictable nature of the pandemic, the government is considering postponing its holding for several months,” the Education Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in November, English-language school boards sounded the alarm over the fast-approaching election dates on Dec. 19 and 20 to fill any seats that weren’t filled by acclamation earlier this year.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They were originally scheduled for Nov. 1 but were rescheduled due to the onset of the province’s second wave of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Quebec Education Ministry decides to go ahead with school board elections amid COVID-19 crisis

The latest change is being welcomed by the Quebec English School Boards Association, which applauded the suspension of elections in a statement on social media.

“Given that the pandemic is intensifying and that elections fell during the government’s voluntary self confinement period, this was the responsible decision,” the association wrote.

With files from Global News’ Benson Cook

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQESBAQuebec School BoardsQuebec English school boardsQuebec English School Boards AssociationQuebec English school board elections
Flyers
More weekly flyers