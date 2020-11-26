Quebec adds 1,464 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths as hospitalizations spike

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,464 new cases and 32 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Thursday.

Health authorities say eight of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while the others have been retroactively counted from earlier in November.

The province’s COVID-19 caseload is now 136,894, while recoveries have topped 118,000. The death toll, which is the highest in the country, stands at 6,947.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Montreal public health says ‘less is more’ for holiday gatherings as COVID-19 crisis continues

There are 675 hospitalizations, an increase of 20 from the previous day. Of those patients, 90 are in intensive care, a drop of three.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says there is a spike in cases and hospitalizations across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“We must continue to respect the measures and limit our contacts if we want to slow the spread of the virus,” he wrote on Twitter.

When it comes to screening, 33,023 tests were carried out Tuesday. To date, the province has given more than 3.7 million tests.

Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the national assembly. He will be joined by Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.