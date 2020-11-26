Calgary’s Spark science centre launches new indoor Christmas lights display

Send this page to someone via email

The Telus Spark Science Centre in northeast Calgary is launching a brand new indoor Christmas light display on Friday.

Officials say the new light show — called Sparkle Sparkle — uses over 270,000 LED lights to transform the Spark into a shimmering wonderland.

Cohorts of six people or less will be able to walk through the display on a one-directional path.

Speaking to Global News Morning Calgary on Thursday, Jasmine Palardy from the Spark said Sparkle Sparkle isn’t just about pretty Christmas lights, it also focuses on the science of the night sky and offers diverse stories about the universe.

“It really is about reminding us that in a time of (social) distancing and maybe not getting together in intimate ways with our friends and family that we all share the same night sky,” Palardy said.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the hope is the display will prompt visitors to “think about the stars” and “think about the magic of our universe.”

Sparkle Sparkle runs daily from Nov. 27 – Jan. 3 from 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., except Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.

Tickets will have to be pre-booked online and masks will need to be worn during your visit.