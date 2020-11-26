Menu

Canada

Calgary’s Spark science centre launches new indoor Christmas lights display

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'Sparkle Sparkle indoor light show set to debut Nov. 27' Sparkle Sparkle indoor light show set to debut Nov. 27
Jasmine Palardy from the Spark science centre joins Global News Morning Calgary via Skype with details on their new indoor light show called Sparkle Sparkle.

The Telus Spark Science Centre in northeast Calgary is launching a brand new indoor Christmas light display on Friday.

Officials say the new light show — called Sparkle Sparkle — uses over 270,000 LED lights to transform the Spark into a shimmering wonderland.

Cohorts of six people or less will be able to walk through the display on a one-directional path.

Read more: Santa still visiting Southcentre Mall this Christmas despite COVID-19

Speaking to Global News Morning Calgary on Thursday, Jasmine Palardy from the Spark said Sparkle Sparkle isn’t just about pretty Christmas lights, it also focuses on the science of the night sky and offers diverse stories about the universe.

“It really is about reminding us that in a time of (social) distancing and maybe not getting together in intimate ways with our friends and family that we all share the same night sky,” Palardy said.

She said the hope is the display will prompt visitors to “think about the stars” and “think about the magic of our universe.”

Read more: No in-person Santa visits at Chinook Centre, Market Mall due to COVID-19

Sparkle Sparkle runs daily from Nov. 27 – Jan. 3 from 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., except Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.

Tickets will have to be pre-booked online and masks will need to be worn during your visit.

