World

Coronavirus: U.S. Supreme Court rules against New York limits on houses of worship

By Lawrence Hurley Reuters
Posted November 26, 2020 12:52 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: N.Y. Gov. Cuomo warns of legal action if Trump withholds vaccine from state' Coronavirus: N.Y. Gov. Cuomo warns of legal action if Trump withholds vaccine from state
Coronavirus: N.Y. Gov. Cuomo warns of legal action if Trump withholds vaccine from state – Nov 15, 2020

The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state’s latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots.

The court on a 5-4 vote granted requests made by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and two Orthodox Jewish congregations to bar the state from enforcing attendance limits inside churches and synagogues.

Read more: American Thanksgiving feared to become coronavirus superspreader event

The order marked one of the first consequential actions on the court of President Donald Trump’s new appointee, conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who cast a deciding vote in favor of the religious groups. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts dissented along with the court’s three liberals.

An Oct. 6 decision by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo shut down non-essential businesses in targeted areas where infections have spiked, including some Brooklyn neighborhoods. It limited gatherings at religious institutions to 10 people in some areas and 25 in others.

Click to play video 'U.S. Thanksgiving feared to become COVID-19 superspreader event' U.S. Thanksgiving feared to become COVID-19 superspreader event
U.S. Thanksgiving feared to become COVID-19 superspreader event

The houses of worship say that the limits violated religious freedoms protected by the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, and that their facilities were singled out for more stringent restrictions than essential businesses, such as food stores. The Orthodox congregations Agudath Israel of Kew Garden Hills and Agudath Israel of Madison, as well as nationwide Orthodox Jewish group Agudath Israel of America.

A federal judge in Brooklyn rejected separate requests made by the religious groups on Oct. 9. The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined emergency requests filed by both sets of challengers on Nov. 9.

Read more: Risk of Thanksgiving coronavirus spike ‘extremely high’ in U.S., experts warn

In two previous cases this year, the court on 5-4 votes turned away similar requests by churches in Nevada and California.

Those votes occurred before the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and saw her and her three liberal colleagues joined by Roberts in the majority.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley Editing by Robert Birsel)

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19New Yorkus coronavirusCoronavirus USAndrew CuomoNew York Coronavirus.US Supreme CourtChurchescoronavirus churchesus churches
