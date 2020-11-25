Menu

Canada

Ontario MPPs pass bill to end biannual clock changes, but Quebec and New York would need to sign on

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 11:22 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario government tables bill to end Daylight Saving Time' Ontario government tables bill to end Daylight Saving Time
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario PC MPP Jeremy Roberts discusses Bill 214 with Alan Carter – Oct 7, 2020

Ontario MPPs have voted to stop the biannual practice of changing clocks an hour ahead or an hour back, but it would be contingent on the Government of Quebec and New York State passing similar laws.

The proposal was first introduced by Ottawa West–Nepean PC MPP Jeremy Roberts in October.

However, Roberts issued a statement Wednesday evening, saying his bill unanimously passed the final legislative step at Queen’s Park.

Read more: Ontario MPP puts forward bill to make Daylight Saving Time standard time

Bill 214, which still needs to receive royal assent from Ontario’s lieutenant governor, would move Ontario to daylight saving time on a permanent basis.

The legislation would only come into force “in coordination” with Quebec and New York.

Read more: Toronto researchers push to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, switch permanently to Standard Time

As for the reason for pursuing the change, Roberts’s statement cited academic studies that suggest the biannual clock changes can cause “serious negative effects” when it comes to health.

The statement also said the change would result in more daylight in the evening, therefore it would “likely” help promote increased shopping activity.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
