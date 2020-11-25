Lethbridge schools hurry to prepare for switch to online learning

The province announced Tuesday week that starting Nov. 30, many students will transition to at-home learning until the New Year.

Lethbridge School Division Supt. Dr. Cheryl Gilmore says they were not given a heads up about the new restrictions to prepare in advance.

“We found out at the same time as everyone else with the premier’s announcement last night,” Gilmore said. “Hopefully that transition should go fairly smooth. I mean, it’s not a lot of time but at least our schools have a few days to prepare for that.”

The superintendent said some schools may need an extra day to navigate the switch.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those parents will know from school communication if their classes will be starting on Monday, Nov. 30 or Tuesday, Dec. 1,” Gilmore specified.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Holy Spirit Catholic School Division said in a statement to Global News that its administration and school officials are working hard to get new measures in place in time for the switch to online learning as well.

The Alberta Teachers Association also released a statement, saying in part:

“Our schools are only as safe as our communities. Teachers have been concerned about the rising number of COVID cases in Alberta and the impact this increase is having on schools. We support the direction taken by the government to move to a combination of in-school and at-home learning that will allow schooling to continue in a safer environment.”

Under the new rules announced by Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday, grade 7 to 12 students begin at-home studies on Nov. 30. Kindergarten to grade six students will join them in online studies for one week in the new year so students who have been around family during the holiday can monitor symptoms before returning to classes.

0:47 Coronavirus: Alberta moves students in grades 7 -12 to at-home learning Coronavirus: Alberta moves students in grades 7 -12 to at-home learning

“The first day of that, which will be Jan. 4, will be non-instructional in terms of direct teaching,” Gilmore explained. “Because our teachers again will be trying to connect with families, with students, making sure everyone is set up.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gilmore says one bright spot is the announcement of optional diploma exams, which alleviates some of the stress for grade 12 students in an otherwise turbulent school year.