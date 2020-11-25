Some Winnipeg libraries to offer contactless pick-up, city’s winter rec programming postponed

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg has decided to partially reopen some library facilities, after libraries city-wide were closed Oct. 31, along with all civic recreation facilities, gyms, pools and arenas.

Ten Winnipeg library branches will be offering contactless pick-up for holds, as well as return services, beginning Dec. 7.

Although you won’t be able to actually enter the branches, holds will soon be able to be picked up at the Charleswood, St. James, River Heights, Millennium, St. Boniface, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, Transcona, Henderson, and Sir William Stephenson libraries — between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Read more: Winnipeg councillor calls for elimination of overdue fines at city libraries

To pick up books, you’ll be asked to call the library when you arrive and to wear a mask.

Story continues below advertisement

Holds can be placed through the Winnipeg Public Library’s online catalogue or mobile app.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The city also said Wednesday all winter recreation programming (registered, free, and drop-in) has been postponed through January until further notice.

That means the printing and release of a Winter 2021 Leisure Guide and associated registrations have been cancelled for the time being, the city said.

0:54 Coronavirus: Winnipeg introduces temporary closures of city-owned facilities Coronavirus: Winnipeg introduces temporary closures of city-owned facilities – Oct 30, 2020

Advertisement