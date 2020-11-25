Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

‘Low risk’ in distributing pizza at COVID-19 testing line: infectious disease doctor

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia introduces tighter restrictions, stronger enforcement for rule-breakers' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia introduces tighter restrictions, stronger enforcement for rule-breakers
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Strang announced new COVID-19 measures for the province that will apply for the next two weeks starting Wednesday, including closing in-person dining, shutting down fitness centres, libraries, casinos, and similar facilities. With the public gathering limit being reduced to 5, McNeil says residents should expect stronger enforcement for illegal gatherings.

After a social media post questioned communal pizza at a COVID-19 testing line in Halifax, Public Health said there is no reason for concern.

A Twitter post circled Tuesday night with a photo showing two people handing out pizza outside of the pop-up testing centre on Dalhousie University campus.

“Volunteers at the site said: ‘take a slice and pass the box back’ Who thought this was a good idea?,” read the post.

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday morning, the post gained some traction with residents expressing concern over the safety of sharing pizza.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Please don’t hand around communal pizza boxes in a public setting during a global pandemic,” one Twitter user said.

Aaron Sophocleous said in a Twitter message “people were separating slices with their bare hands and sharing boxes amongst the crowd.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Province continues roll out of pop-up COVID-19 testing centres throughout Halifax

However, Nova Scotia Public Health told Global News that Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease expert, indicated the risk of transmission through the pizza “was very low.”

“Turnout was far greater than anticipated yesterday and pizza was purchased by Dr. Lisa Barrett to show her appreciation for those waiting in long line-ups in the cold weather,” said spokesperson Marla MacInnis.

MacInnis indicated there was no cause for concern over the pizza.

Click to play video '‘This is your wake-up call’: Nova Scotia premier announces 37 new COVID-19 cases' ‘This is your wake-up call’: Nova Scotia premier announces 37 new COVID-19 cases
‘This is your wake-up call’: Nova Scotia premier announces 37 new COVID-19 cases

She also said Public Health is very pleased with the turnout at its pop-up rapid testing sites.

Story continues below advertisement

After hundreds turned out to receive free tests on Dalhousie’s Sexton Campus on Tuesday, the province is continuing its rollout of a series of pop-up centres in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Asymptomatic testing at Dalhousie continued on Wednesday, with an even longer wait line.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPublic healthCOVID-19 TestingPizzaHalifax COVID-19Lisa BarrettPop up testing
Flyers
More weekly flyers